Wisconsin judge refuses to stay drop box restrictions ruling

This is one of the ballot drop boxes the City of Eau Claire has used in past elections.
This is one of the ballot drop boxes the City of Eau Claire has used in past elections.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to stay a ruling restricting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Jan. 13 that drop boxes can be located only at local election clerks’ offices and no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

The ruling means that election officials can’t place drop boxes anywhere but in clerks’ offices for the Feb. 15 spring primary election.

The decision nullifies efforts by Democrats to place ballot drop boxes in multiple locations.

A number of groups, including the League of Women Voters, asked Bohren on Friday to stay the ruling, warning voters will be confused, but Bohren said his decision won’t cause anyone irreparable harm.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced his intention to sue over the ruling.

