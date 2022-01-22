News and First Alert Weather App
What’s the only class where ‘winging it’ works?: Raptor Education

Students’ spirits flew high as they learned about raptors
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Students learned how to train raptors in a workshop with the River Valley Raptors non-profit sponsored by the Wisconsin Center for Wildlife.

“I’ve never been more excited about something happening in a class in my life,” said Cinna Smallwood, University of Stevens Point senior.

That’s the kind of excitement River Valley Raptors Executive Director Abbey Krumrie said she hopes students experience.

“That moment that it kind of hits them and there like woah this is what I want to do,” said Krumrie.

She said she hopes the workshop inspires students to consider a career in fieldwork, education, or rehab involving raptors. At the least, she wants students to learn about them. Like what sets them apart from other birds.

“Big eyes, and good eyesight, she’s got a curved beak that she uses for ripping and tearing. And if we take a look at her feet she’s got really a strong gripping feet and sharp talons,” said Krumrie.

It’s not a far out goal for Smallwood. She’s wanted to work with animals since she was little. This class inspired her to consider raptors specifically.

“It really makes me excited for the future of me me being able to be the person giving the education program,” said Smallwood.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

