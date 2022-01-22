Wausau Boys and Girls Club Announces Youth of the Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area announced Wausau East High School student Payton Steffen as their 2022 Youth of the Year. Steffen has been a member of the Club for eight years.

She says the Club’s support and guidance throughout those years helped her get to this point.

“I’m pretty sure we were all lost children at one point. So they really helped me focus on what I’m meant to do, and I feel like leadership is a big thing for me,” Steffen said.

Steffen’s biggest area of interest was helping in the Club’s kitchen. Cooking, cleaning and serving the other kids gave her the opportunity to contribute to the good the Club does. She also enjoys music and art programs offered by the Club as well as joining groups that volunteer in the community.

“I was the Torch Club Vice President, I believe my freshman or sophomore year. That was just volunteering in the community, focusing on getting us career ready and stuff like that,” Steffen said.

Steffen was one of three nominees who all had to go through a vigorous process in the attempt to earn the title. Each was required to write three essays, a cover letter and resume, get two letters of recommendation and prepare a speech.

“Payton has become a leader in The Boys and Girls Club. She’s someone the members look up to, she’s someone the staff respects. She’s really just a great friend of the club and a good ambassador for who we are and what we do and the kids that we serve,” said Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Communications Director Cassandra Ambrosius.

Steffen will serve as an ambassador for the Club over the next year. She will also go on to the state conference to try to earn the title of Wisconsin Youth of the Year.

“There’s that quote ‘If you shoot for the moon and land in the stars, you know you’re still okay there.’ That’s what I always shoot for. I always want to be above and beyond,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.