News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the...
The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also wounded in the shooting, says the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself.

A narcotics detective was shot in the leg Thursday on Staten Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Chandler Halderson
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

Latest News

Local businesses prep for Packers game
Local businesses prepare for Packers game day
Students learned how to train raptors in a workshop with the River Valley Raptors.
What’s the only class where ‘winging it’ works?: Raptor Education
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74