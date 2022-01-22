Marawood South leaders Auburndale, Assumption score road wins in girls hoops, Stratford boys beat Phillips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Auburndale and Assumption showed why they’re the top two teams in the Marawood South, with the Eagles scoring a road win over Rib Lake 57-46, while the Royals made the trek to Prentice and took care of the Buccaneers 72-25.

On the boys side, Stratford improved to 15-1 overall on the season with a 63-47 win at Phillips.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.