Local businesses prepare for Packers game day

By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers aren’t the only ones preparing for Saturday’s game. Local businesses are also prepping for the rush of customers coming in to watch the Packers play.

For those who can’t make it to the game, local bars may be the next best thing.

“We staff up. That’s for sure,” said Dan Hoehn, owner of Hoehn’s Huddle Sports Bar and Grill, “we expect to be packed for sure.”

Customers who visit the bar increase sales which is good for the local economy.

“It’s nice to have a Saturday night, you know you’re going to be packed. Sunday’s are really nice because generally they’re, you know, not always busy but gamedays pack them in,” said Hoehn.

Many customers prefer the bar over sitting at home on game day.

“The game-day feel is unlike any other. I mean going to Lambeau is one thing, but generally going to a bar, you just don’t get the gameday feel like you do here,” said Hoehn.

Gamedays are special at this bar.

“We do a free autograph jersey giveaway every single Packers game. Uh, free packer shots and we also MC it and play hype music the whole time too which is kind of cool so it gives it a real gameday feel,” said Hoehn.

The bar also sells Packers merchandise and memorabilia.

“We’ve got a whole shop here. We have a room upstairs too all full of clothing as well. But we’ve got jerseys starting off at 40-bucks and the normal price is about 60, so we sell a bunch of them,” said Hoehn.

Hoehn said there are 13 TVs in the bar area and he makes sure the team is staffed up to take on the influx of customers.

The best advice for finding space at the bar is to get there early on game day. Hoehn’s Huddle doesn’t take reservations so customers are welcome on a first come first serve basis.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

