First Alert Weather: Rounds of light snow, more cold blasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to winter in Wisconsin. The weekend started off with light snow winding down during the morning, accompanied by brisk winds that caused blowing and drifting of the snow that had fallen in the region. The next in a series of Alberta Clippers will be moving toward the Badger State tonight. Light snow is expected in most of Central Wisconsin, while mostly cloudy in the rest of the region tonight. Accumulations of 1-2″ possible south of Highway 10, with a coating to 1″ as far north as Medford, Wausau, and Shawano. Clearing will take place toward morning. Add to that with tumbling temperatures below zero, plus winds of 5-10 mph from the NW, and wind chill values will fall as low as -25° leading up to and after daybreak. Lows in the single digits below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of North Central Wisconsin from 5 AM to 10 AM on Sunday. Mostly sunny on Sunday and cold. Highs in the mid-single digits to low 10s. The next bout of light snow is on the way for Sunday night into Monday morning. The flakes will fly from mid to late evening into the early morning hours Monday. Accumulations of 1-3″ are anticipated from roughly Highway 64 on south, with a coating to 1″ north. Roads will be slippery and snow-covered for the Monday morning commute. A First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be issued, due in part to snowfall only up to 3″ in parts of Central Wisconsin, while a majority of snowfall will be while most are sleeping overnight. After the snow winds down on Monday, more clouds than sun with highs in the low 10s.

Attention then turns to the next arctic blast that will roll into the region Monday night and stick around through mid-week. A First Alert Weather Day for bitterly cold weather and dangerously low wind chills down to -35° is likely for the entire region. Mostly sunny and cold on Tuesday with morning lows around -10°, wind chills down to -25°. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to make it back to around zero. Wind chill values during the day of -15° to -25°. Frigid Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows falling to -20° in Central Wisconsin, and as low as -30° in the Northwoods, Wind chill values of -25° to -35° are anticipated. With conditions, this cold, frostbite can develop in 15 to 30 minutes on exposed skin. A good amount of sun on Wednesday with highs in the upper single digits.

Snow showers are on the way for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 10s. Some sunshine and still chilly for Friday and next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 10s.

