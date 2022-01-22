News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome Grayson Allen’s ejection and beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90 on Friday night.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Both teams posted their lowest 3-point percentages of the season. The Bulls shot 18.4% (7 of 38) from beyond the arc and the Bucks made 19.4% (6 of 31) of their attempts.

Allen was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2 against Alex Caruso, who was driving to the basket. The play was originally ruled a common shooting foul but got upgraded to a flagrant 2 after a replay review.

Caruso landed on his right side and remained on the floor under the basket for a couple of minutes. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws, though he missed both tries.

The Bulls were playing their first game since announcing Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Ball averages 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Chicago was playing a fourth straight game without either Ball or Zach LaVine, who has a sore left knee that will prevent him from joining the Bulls for the final two games in this road trip as well. The Bulls have gone 1-3 in those four games.

But the Bulls still nearly pulled it out.

DeRozan hit a jumper to put the Bulls ahead 67-66 in the last minute of the third quarter. The Bulls grabbed a four-point lead early in the final period, but the Bucks responded and moved ahead for good on an Antetokounmpo free throw with 7:24 left.

Middleton had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 13 poinots.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls. Matt Thomas added 11 points and went 3 of 5 on 3-point attempts.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Chandler Halderson
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

Latest News

High School Sports 1/21/2022
Marawood South leaders Auburndale, Assumption score road wins in girls hoops, Stratford boys beat Phillips
High School Sports 1/21/2022
High School Sports 1/21/2022
Michigan State's Joey Hauser (10) looks to pass the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23)...
No. 13 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith listens to the cheering of fans after an NFL divisional...
Packers activate Za’Darius Smith, Mercilus off injured reserve