American Girl details impact of Middleton relocation, consolidation

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than four dozen American Girl workers will be affected by the company’s decision to relocate its corporate office in Middleton and combine some warehouse operations.

A spokesperson told NBC15 News on Friday morning that 55 employees from in its warehouse and operations locations in Middleton would be impacted by the move. Public Relations Director Julie Parks noted that “approximately 40 new positions” would be added in DeForest, Wisconsin, about twenty miles away.

She added that the Middleton workers will be invited to apply for those newly added jobs or any other opportunities at distribution centers in Pennsylvania and California that are run by American Girl’s parent company, Mattel.

For eligible employees who do not take other positions within the company, American Girl plans to provide “transition assistance,” Parks continued.

Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis says the plan to leave Middleton is not welcomed news, but he is hopeful at least part of the company will stay.

“The concern would be are they moving out of Middleton completely? My understanding is that would not be the case, that they would stay in at least the near to west side area, the Middleton area, for the corporate office,” says Davis.

Davis says American Girl executives called him on Thursday night to break the news. He said the company told him they are working to find and rent out a space for their corporate office, ideally in Middleton. But Davis says the company is looking all over the greater Madison area.

Davis says over the years American Girl has not only been a strong economical partner, but a partner in philanthropy, too.

“They’ve had their sale of their so-called defective dolls for the benefit for the Madison Children’s Museum, and that was a big draw for tourism here in Middleton,” says Davis.

On Thursday, the company revealed its Middleton corporate office location will be moving to a new space within Dane County. It will also combine its warehouse operations with its Deforest Distribution Center and two other Mattel facilities by June.

For resources from the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin for those seeking employment opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.