News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee’s northwest side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWUAKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire Department has reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car strikes train in Wausau.
No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: Mainly dry on Saturday, flakes fly later in the weekend
Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year 1/21/2022
Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year 1/21/2022
Payton Steffen
Wausau Boys and Girls Club Announces Youth of the Year