2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee’s northwest side
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWUAKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire Department has reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating.
