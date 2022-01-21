News and First Alert Weather App
YWCA to host virtual finance workshop beginning Feb. 2

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The YWCA in Wausau will host a weekly course to help people set budgets and financial goals. The class is virtual and begins Feb. 2.

There is a one-time registration fee of $10 to attend all workshops. The classes are from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.

YWCA Wausau will partner with Incredible Bank, Summit Tax & Accounting, IB Insurance, and community volunteers to facilitate virtual finance workshops on the following topics below:

Feb. 2: Budgeting, Balancing, and Setting Goals-Andrew Wieland Incredible Bank

Feb. 9: Getting out in the Work Force-Nic Bisgrove Incredible Bank

Feb. 16: Checking, Savings, and YOUR CREDIT SCORE! -Anne Heggelund

Feb. 23: Insurance/Retirement -Dilan Brabender IB Insurance

March 2: Saving for Big Events/Daily Decisions to Save Money-Andrew Wieland Incredible Bank

March 9: Taxes-Sydney Fritzel Summit Tax & Accounting

March 16: Round Table Questions! (ALL)

Financial assistance is needed to register, please contact samwederath@ywcawausau.org

