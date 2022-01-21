News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Clinic helps state identify COVID variants

Labs in Madison and Marshfield are using positive COVID-19 samples for sequencing
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Science in Madison has been using positive COVID-19 samples to sequence the virus genomically to identify the dominant variant throughout the state.

The lab receives between 400-500 samples from around the state each week. At the lab, scientists strip the sample down to its most basic genomic form and through that can identify which variant of COVID-19 it is.

Dr. Kelsey Florek, Senior Genomics Data Scientist at the state lab, says it’s an important tool to help understand the pandemic.

“Having a picture of what the virus is doing as it changes over time lets us know what to expect and how things are progressing through this pandemic,” said Dr. Florek.

The lab in Madison has also asked the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute to help with some of the sequencing as well. Marshfield’s central location can help test more areas in the geographic upper half of the state.

Dr. Jennifer Meece is a senior scientist and director of research and development at the Marshfield Clinic lab. She says having a lab in Marshfield for sequencing can help provide a better representation of the whole state.

“We felt it was very important to be partners in that because we wanted to be able to provide public health information to our providers, to public health entities in our area,” said Dr. Meece.

Samples from many diverse backgrounds are taken, including unvaccinated and vaccinated samples as well as boosted and non-boosted samples.

According to Dr. Florek, more than 90% of the current tests are of the omicron variant. Sequencing can help health departments and health care providers determine policies to combat the spread.

“It’s really reportable at the state-level, the county-level for providers and public health people to make population-level decisions,” said Dr. Meece.

All data is then put in a repository that can be used for nationwide analysis by the CDC and other health organizations. The data is also important in potentially identifying new variants.

“If we start to see the spread of something novel or new it’s important to get that information out to the plethora of scientists that are all working on this so they can better understand what the virus is doing and how it might affect some things like vaccination,” said Dr. Florek.

To view the state’s sequencing dashboard, visit here.

