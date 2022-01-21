News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Justice Department appeals ballot drop box ruling

Green Bay's only absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is appealing a judge’s ruling restricting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Jan. 13 that drop boxes can be located only at local election clerks’ offices and no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

The ruling means that election officials can’t place drop boxes anywhere but in clerks’ offices for the Feb. 15 spring primary election.

The decision nullifies efforts by Democrats to place ballot drop boxes in multiple locations.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed notice with Bohren on Thursday that the DOJ is appealing the ruling to the 4th District Court of Appeals in Madison.

