Wausau School District updates masking guidelines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Friday, students in the Wausau School District will only need to wear a mask for five days from the last date of contact with a positive student. Previously, students were required to wear a mask for 10 days in the classroom.

In an email to parents, school administration reminded people to have their children tested for COVID-19 if they show any of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

Parents should notify the child’s school nurse or health aide if they test positive for COVID-19.

