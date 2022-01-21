News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau School District updates masking guidelines

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Friday, students in the Wausau School District will only need to wear a mask for five days from the last date of contact with a positive student. Previously, students were required to wear a mask for 10 days in the classroom. 

In an email to parents, school administration reminded people to have their children tested for COVID-19 if they show any of the following symptoms:  fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, and/or sore throat. 

Parents should notify the child’s school nurse or health aide if they test positive for COVID-19. 

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Chandler Halderson
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

Latest News

Bill Blagg
Tickets still available for illusionist Bill Blagg at Grand Theater
Kevin Bolger
Minocqua native and Lakeland Union grad named to the Olympic team
Rainbow colors form in the water and mist from an irrigation system on a crop of soybeans north...
Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
A new study adds to growing evidence that there is no connection between Covid-19 vaccinations...
Covid-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds