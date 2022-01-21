News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau 525 races return this weekend

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau 525 snowmobile championship USSA race is Jan. 22-23. It’s the 18th year for the annual snowmobile championship races. Fan gates open 8 a.m on Saturday and Sunday, race gates open 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Friday parking trailers from noon to 8 p.m. Single-day Tickets are $18 and two-day tickets are $30.

CLICK HERE for the race schedule.

The races support the charity Flip’s Fund, inspired by Owner Ralph Merwin’s son Phillip “Flip” Merwin who lost his life while snowmobile racing in 2003. Since Flip’s passing, Flip’s Fund has raised over $300,000 and given it away to local causes, according to Ralph.

The money is used to help a variety of causes including children with illnesses, scholarships, the Lions Club, and Boy Scouts.

The track is located at 145025 Co. Hwy. NN in Wausau.

The Wausau 525 track is reachable by sled on the Marathon County Snowmobile Trail Map in Zone 4, marked as location #74, between intersection #356 & #358. There is snowmobile parking onsite. Riders get $2 off your gate admission when you arrive by snowmobile.

