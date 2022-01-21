UW System taps law firm CEO for next president

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System has selected the chairman and CEO of a Milwaukee law firm to take over as its next system president. According to an announcement from UW System, Jay O. Rothman was selected to take over the state’s public university system, and he will assume his new role in June.

Saying he was humbled by the selection, the 62-year-old Rothman explained how much respect he has for the “unparalleled role public higher education plays” in the lives of students, alumni, and the whole community.

“I intend to lead by listening first, so that the experience I have gained over my lifetime in Wisconsin can help us build a great UW System together” he continued. “This is not an original sentiment, but I want to say it because I believe it: the UW System is our state’s crown jewel, and a vibrant UW System builds a strong Wisconsin.”

Rothman, who will become only the 8th president in UW System history, will take over for outgoing Interim President Tommy Thompson, who has held that position since July 2020. When Rothman takes over in on June 1, he will be earning $550,000 per year, the UW System stated.

Shortly after the announcement, UW-Madison’s outgoing chancellor Rebecca Blank offered her congratulations to Rothman, saying his experience in the business community and his relationships with state and local leaders will serve as an asset.

“Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education and I look forward to collaborating with him on making the UW System even better,” she added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.