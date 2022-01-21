News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available for illusionist Bill Blagg at Grand Theater

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see illusionist and magical Bill Blagg at the Grand Theater on Friday night.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Bill is one of the nation’s top touring illusionists. His theatrical brand of magic thrills thousands of people every single year.  Bill’s live performances leave people in complete disbelief as he creates the impossible in a way only he can do.

According to his bio, he prides himself in performing new, never-before-seen illusions such as the world’s only rideable hoverboard.  He is also known for instantly teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from 6 feet to 6 inches tall, passing through the blades of an industrial fan, and much more!

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

