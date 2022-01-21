Portage County man convicted of aggravated battery after 2019 attack

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gabriel Ross, 38, was convicted Thursday of aggravated battery and threats to injure after he attacked another man outside of his Park Ridge home in July 2019.

According to a press release, the victim stopped at Ross’s home to meet up with his brother. Ross became angry that the victim was petting his dog because he thought the dog would wake a baby sleeping in the home. Ross threatened to beat the victim if he did not stop petting the dog. Ross then hit the victim in the head and dragged him outside where he continued to hit him. Ross threw the victim up against a brick wall and punched him until he began to lose his vision. A doctor testified that the victim’s injures included skull fractures, a lacerated eye, multiple hematomas, and abrasions.

In Ross’s testimony, he admitted he caused serious bodily injury to the victim. He said he acted in self-defense because if the dogs got riled up they could bite people in the house.

“This is one of the worst unprovoked beatings I have seen in my work as DA on an innocent young man who was invited into a home only to be violently attacked, because the defendant was having a bad day and didn’t want a baby to wake,” said Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske. “There are many, many people in Portage County who have babies or remember the importance of being quiet when a baby is sleeping – No one has the right to do what this defendant did when he lost his temper and violently beat this victim simply because he was worried his dogs might bark and wake the baby.”

Ross faces a maximum of 21 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.