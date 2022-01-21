Packers activate Za’Darius Smith, Mercilus off injured reserve
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense is getting a major boost just in time for their Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Saturday night. The team has officially activated both Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus off injured reserve, and they’ll play against San Francisco.
Smith hasn’t played since week 1 after back surgery, and Mercilus made a recovery that almost defies logic, coming back from a torn biceps tendon in just over two months.
Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 local time, you can catch the action on FOX WZAW.
