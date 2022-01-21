News and First Alert Weather App
Packers activate Za’Darius Smith, Mercilus off injured reserve

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith listens to the cheering of fans after an NFL divisional...
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith listens to the cheering of fans after an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense is getting a major boost just in time for their Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Saturday night. The team has officially activated both Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus off injured reserve, and they’ll play against San Francisco.

Smith hasn’t played since week 1 after back surgery, and Mercilus made a recovery that almost defies logic, coming back from a torn biceps tendon in just over two months.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 local time, you can catch the action on FOX WZAW.

