Packer fan shows off his ultimate green and gold fan cave

DAYTON, OH (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers fans are hyped up for this Saturday’s win-or-go-home playoff match-up with the San Francisco 49ers! We found one fan who takes his love for the team to the to the next level. He’s spent countless hours – and a lot of money– turning his basement into the ultimate Packer party.

He calls it “The Drew Cave”.

Andrew Lomeli lives in the Dayton, Ohio area but bleeds green and gold.

Andrew Lomeli's basement is the ultimate Packer fan zone (Andrew Lomeli)

“(I have) been a fan for 20 plus years,” he said. “My wife (Kelly) is originally born and raised in Green Bay. We met while we were serving overseas in Korea,”

Lomeli was born and raised in Southern California but says he always had an affinity for the Packers organization. He says he started collecting Packers memorabilia while stationed overseas about 20 years ago.

Eventually the couple was stationed at an Air Force base near Dayton. The Lomeli’s liked the area so they decided to settle down there.

The Lomelis bought their current house in 2011.

“When we bought the house, the basement was unfinished. Just a raw slab, no framework, no nothing,” he said.

But the couple had quite the vision for that empty space.

“Just kind of like that sports bar feel, just being around folks you know and just enjoying watching the Packers game with some wings and stuff like that,” said Lomeli. “We always had it in the back of our minds that if we ever got a space big enough, we would love to do something like that,”

Today, there’s barely an inch on the walls not covered in something green and gold. They even have six TVs, including a 125-inch projector screen that is reserved exclusively for the Packer game. They even have a TV in the bathroom.

“The one in the bathroom is kind of overkill. That one is normally used so you don’t miss anything,” Lomeli said with a laugh.

The infamous TV in the bathroom, so you don't miss a second of football action (Andrew Lomeli)

Plenty of signed Packers gear lines the walls including jerseys from some legends like Bart Starr, Charles Woodson, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre. One of Lomeli’s favorite pieces is a signed Reggie White jersey.

“I mean you got to have a Reggie White,” he said. “You got to have something Reggie White!”

He even has a seat from Lambeau Field.

“It’s awesome to have a piece of Lambeau Field and a piece of greatness down here,”

He says when people visit The Drew Cave, everyone has the same reaction: to bust out their camera phones and start snapping pics.

“It’s a great feeling to see people appreciate it, especially when they see it in person,” he said.

Two of Lomeli's prized possessions: a signed Reggie White jersey and a seat from Lambeau Field (Andrew Lomeli)

As far as how much money he’s invested into turning his basement into the ultimate Packers fan cave, Lomeli just doesn’t know.

“You know what, I get that question so much,” he said. “I just always say a lot. I really can’t put a price tag on it. When people ask me about it…a lot,”

Lomeli hopes The Drew Cave gets plenty of use over the next few weeks.

“I am an optimistic fan but when it comes to the playoffs. We are not losing. I just feel like we are not losing,”

A Super Bowl victory would mean more memorabilia in The Drew Cave, but good luck finding any more room.

