No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say no one was injured after a car slid into a train Friday morning.

The crash happened on S. 8th Avenue near Sherman Street around 11:19 a.m. Police said the crossing is unmarked.

A 55-year-old woman was driving and did not see the train until it was too late. She started to stop but slid on an icy part of the road and struck the train. The train sustained minor cosmetic damage.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene because it was stuck in a snowbank. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield to a train and operating while suspended.

