‘NCIS: Hawai’i to air Sunday after AFC playoff game

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NCIS: Hawai’i will air part one of a two-part episode on a special day and time, immediately following the AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday.

“Spies, Part 1″ will air at 9 p.m., or following the post-game coverage. The episode summary states, when NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Beulah Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode of the CBS Original series.

The Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs will begin at 5:30 p.m. on WSAW-TV .

Part two airs the following night in the series’ regular time period, Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m.

