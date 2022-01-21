Minocqua native and Lakeland Union grad named to the Olympic team

(WSAW) - ”It’s every kid’s dream come true.”

Minocqua native and Lakeland Union High School graduate Kevin Bolger has been named to the U.S. Olympic team.

“So now making the team is the last stepping stone to my ultimate goal and that is to return from Beijing with the result I want! And I couldn’t be more excited about the men’s team I get to travel there with. It goes without saying the men’s team is putting up big results on the World Cup, and now I think we can expect some big results at the Olympics,” Bolger stated on US Ski and Snowboard website.

He is part of the cross country ski team.

The first men’s event is Feb. 6. This is Bolger’s Olympic games.

