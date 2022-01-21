News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Minocqua native and Lakeland Union grad named to the Olympic team

Kevin Bolger
Kevin Bolger(U.S. Ski and Snowboard)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - ”It’s every kid’s dream come true.”

Minocqua native and Lakeland Union High School graduate Kevin Bolger has been named to the U.S. Olympic team.

“So now making the team is the last stepping stone to my ultimate goal and that is to return from Beijing with the result I want! And I couldn’t be more excited about the men’s team I get to travel there with. It goes without saying the men’s team is putting up big results on the World Cup, and now I think we can expect some big results at the Olympics,” Bolger stated on US Ski and Snowboard website.

He is part of the cross country ski team.

The first men’s event is Feb. 6. This is Bolger’s Olympic games.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Chandler Halderson
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

Latest News

Wausau School District updates masking guidelines
Bill Blagg
Tickets still available for illusionist Bill Blagg at Grand Theater
Rainbow colors form in the water and mist from an irrigation system on a crop of soybeans north...
Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
A new study adds to growing evidence that there is no connection between Covid-19 vaccinations...
Covid-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds