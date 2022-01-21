News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Isolation vs. quarantining from COVID-19

UW Health expert gives advice to isolate from family members
Isolating versus quarantining when someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
Isolating versus quarantining when someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, more people are needing to isolate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Isolation after experiencing symptoms can be hard for people living with families or roommates. Isolating because of COVID-19 is different for everyone depending on the living situation.

Interim medical director for infection prevention at UW Health said isolation is different than quarantining. He said isolation means you have COVID-19 or symptoms.

“And that is different than what we say is quarantine, which is that you’re exposed, you don’t have symptoms, but you’re kind of waiting around not sure if you going to get symptoms or test positive,” said Dan Shirley, interim medical director for infection prevention at UW Health.

An example is if one person in the family has COVID-19.

“A person can have COVID-19 and everyone else is exposed because they live in the same house. And those people are quarantining and your isolating,” said Shirley.

He said staying away from other people while in isolation depends on how many people are in the household and how much space is in the house. The main goal is to stay away from other people while in isolation.

“If you can’t keep space, or even if you can, but you’re in the same room wearing a mask for both people. The person that has COVID-19 and the other people,” said Shirley.

Dr. Shirley said COVID-19 usually spreads through the respiratory system but there is still the possibility of it spreading through contact.

“Not sharing utensils, and cups, and towels, washing your hands. Those things aren’t the absolute priority for COVID but they are still important for any inflection,” said Shirley.

Parents trying to isolate from their kids is one of the more difficult scenarios.

“I think the mom who is isolating could wear a mask, for instance, as much as possible. That does help,” said Shirley.

The CDC guidelines for people in isolation are to stay away from people for 5 days. If you are feeling better after the 5 days, then you can go out. Strictly wearing a mask recommended.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Crews respond to fire at Weston mobile home park
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes

Latest News

Sequencing Helps Track Variants 1/20/2022
Sequencing Helps Track Variants 1/20/2022
Light snow will impact the area late Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Continued cold with risks of light snow
Sequencing is being done at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.
Marshfield Clinic helps state identify COVID variants
Most Texans age 21 or older who haven’t been convicted of certain crimes can now carry a...
Assembly OKs GOP-authored bills expanding gun rights