Isolation vs. quarantining from COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, more people are needing to isolate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Isolation after experiencing symptoms can be hard for people living with families or roommates. Isolating because of COVID-19 is different for everyone depending on the living situation.

Interim medical director for infection prevention at UW Health said isolation is different than quarantining. He said isolation means you have COVID-19 or symptoms.

“And that is different than what we say is quarantine, which is that you’re exposed, you don’t have symptoms, but you’re kind of waiting around not sure if you going to get symptoms or test positive,” said Dan Shirley, interim medical director for infection prevention at UW Health.

An example is if one person in the family has COVID-19.

“A person can have COVID-19 and everyone else is exposed because they live in the same house. And those people are quarantining and your isolating,” said Shirley.

He said staying away from other people while in isolation depends on how many people are in the household and how much space is in the house. The main goal is to stay away from other people while in isolation.

“If you can’t keep space, or even if you can, but you’re in the same room wearing a mask for both people. The person that has COVID-19 and the other people,” said Shirley.

Dr. Shirley said COVID-19 usually spreads through the respiratory system but there is still the possibility of it spreading through contact.

“Not sharing utensils, and cups, and towels, washing your hands. Those things aren’t the absolute priority for COVID but they are still important for any inflection,” said Shirley.

Parents trying to isolate from their kids is one of the more difficult scenarios.

“I think the mom who is isolating could wear a mask, for instance, as much as possible. That does help,” said Shirley.

The CDC guidelines for people in isolation are to stay away from people for 5 days. If you are feeling better after the 5 days, then you can go out. Strictly wearing a mask recommended.

