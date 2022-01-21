News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

H2N helps vaccinate over 1,000 Hmong and Hispanics

Program educates people with language and access barriers
H2N holds vaccination clinic
H2N holds vaccination clinic(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong and Hispanic Network reached a vaccine milestone.

H2N administered their 1,000th vaccine to people in Hispanic and Hmong communities at a vaccine clinic at Maple Ridge Dairy’s farm.

“It’s been quite the task,” said Tony Gonzales, H2N Hispanic coordinator, “we had a large number of the population who was not getting information. They didn’t know anything about the virus. They didn’t know any prevention.”

Gonzales is considered a trusted advisor. He goes into the Hispanic and Hmong communities to give them information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“There are two underserved communities and usually, there are a lot of barriers that prevent these particular groups to come to hospitals to get information,” said Gonzales.

He said there are some barriers that are the reason many people don’t get vaccinated.

“Barriers such as language, fear, they think they don’t have insurance so they can’t get it,” said Gonzales.

Owner of Maple Ridge Dairy, Brian Forrest said he is passionate about doing what he can do to make the pandemic come to an end.

“We are so happy to be able to provide a venue here today, out in the country, and get the word out to take advantage of these tools,” said Forrest.

Vaccines were available for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Chandler Halderson
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case
Glen A. Fifer
Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

Latest News

NCIS: Hawai'i
‘NCIS: Hawai’i to air Sunday after AFC playoff game
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Light snow will start to fall in the region after 8 PM.
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, more flakes fly later in the weekend
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine