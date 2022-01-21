H2N helps vaccinate over 1,000 Hmong and Hispanics

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong and Hispanic Network reached a vaccine milestone.

H2N administered their 1,000th vaccine to people in Hispanic and Hmong communities at a vaccine clinic at Maple Ridge Dairy’s farm.

“It’s been quite the task,” said Tony Gonzales, H2N Hispanic coordinator, “we had a large number of the population who was not getting information. They didn’t know anything about the virus. They didn’t know any prevention.”

Gonzales is considered a trusted advisor. He goes into the Hispanic and Hmong communities to give them information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“There are two underserved communities and usually, there are a lot of barriers that prevent these particular groups to come to hospitals to get information,” said Gonzales.

He said there are some barriers that are the reason many people don’t get vaccinated.

“Barriers such as language, fear, they think they don’t have insurance so they can’t get it,” said Gonzales.

Owner of Maple Ridge Dairy, Brian Forrest said he is passionate about doing what he can do to make the pandemic come to an end.

“We are so happy to be able to provide a venue here today, out in the country, and get the word out to take advantage of these tools,” said Forrest.

Vaccines were available for everyone.

