Boston School Forest holding ‘Family Winter Open House’ Friday

The rental equipment building at the Boston school Forest in Plover, WI.
The rental equipment building at the Boston school Forest in Plover, WI.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boston School Forest is holding its annual free winter open house Friday. It’s an event where people can try a new winter hobby, or get back into an old one.

There will be all different kinds of activities people can do from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and even sledding. The Boston School Forest does recommend you bring your own equipment, but they do have some, people can rent for free.

Something new this year will be sled dogs. A sled racer and her dogs from Langlade County will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school forest also said another interesting place to visit at the forest would be the bird feeding station.

“We’ve got seed out there that you can hold seed in your hand and sometimes we have brave little chickities to take seed from your hand, we also have our lumberjack cabin open. So you can take a self-guided tour through our lumber jack cabin. We have a Sandy hill play area for the little ones, and then a mini hut village where you can take a look at four different shelters,” program director at the Boston School Forest, Karla Lockman said.

There will also be hot chocolate and a campfire for roasting s’mores. Chili will also be brought for purchase around the lunch hour from the ‘Gifted Hands Kitchen.’

There will be places to warm up inside, but masks are required while indoors, as it is part of the Stevens Point Area School District.

The event is free and open to everyone. Lockman explained that it’s a great way to start a new hobby if you’re a beginner. The open house is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

