Wisconsin unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December, after tying the previous low of 3% in November.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 3.9% for December.

Wisconsin gained 5,300 private sector jobs in December. The number of people counted as unemployed in Wisconsin, 86,200, also hit a record low. Hitting a new unemployment rate low comes amid a worker shortage both in the state and nationwide.

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduced this week a package of legislation that would tighten eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage. Republicans said Tuesday that the bills are designed to get more people into the workforce and address what they maintain is a crippling labor shortage in the state.

While the December numbers for Wisconsin cities have not been released yet, the preliminary DWD numbers showed Madison’s unemployment rate far lower than it was what was reported last month - and far lower than it is now. November unemployment for the Wisconsin capital was reported at 1.4 percent.

