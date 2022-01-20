USPS workers brave the cold temperatures to deliver mail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no doubt it’s cold outside. But the cold isn’t stopping those who have to work in it from doing so.

Wausau’s USPS Postmaster, Scott Mayer said in the past 25 to 30 years, there has only been one time where USPS canceled mail delivery. Mayer said it was roughly three years ago when the wind chill was 50 below zero.

“Hypothermia, frostbite, those types of things happen very quickly, in just a matter of minutes you can get frostbite, so It’s definitely challenging to keep your hands covered but also keep them functional,” Mayer said.

He explained letter carriers are given the proper equipment to keep themselves warm.

City carrier assistant for USPS in Wausau, Sirina Kelly, moved here from California last year. She said it’s been interesting adapting to the wind chill. She said she has learned to overcome it by wearing lots of layers and using hand warmers.

“Like anything below 60 degrees I thought was cold so now this zero, and I learned about the wind chill, you know the negatives, but after a while you just, you know keep going. And in the summers I know it gets extremely warm you just gotta make sure you stay hydrated, and in the winter make sure you stay warm and bundle up.”

She explained that the exercise and moving during the job also keep her motivated to work in the cold. “I figured every block is 15 to 20 minutes, and as soon as I get done, I get to go to my next stop. And, just when I’m out there you don’t even feel the cold after a while, ‘cause you’re just constantly moving and you start sweating,” Kelly explained.

She said she loves her job and can’t think of any other job that pays you to walk around and get exercise all day.

