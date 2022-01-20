Unemployment insurance 2021 tax statements now available online
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received Unemployment Insurance benefits in 2021 that they must report UI benefits as taxable income on their tax returns. The 1099-G income tax statements for the year are accessible through UI’s online system.
If you received unemployment, your tax statement is called form 1099-G, not form W-2.
CLICK HERE to access the statement.
