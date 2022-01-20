News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Unemployment insurance 2021 tax statements now available online

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received Unemployment Insurance benefits in 2021 that they must report UI benefits as taxable income on their tax returns. The 1099-G income tax statements for the year are accessible through UI’s online system.

If you received unemployment, your tax statement is called form 1099-G, not form W-2.

CLICK HERE to access the statement.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Crews respond to fire at Schofield mobile home park
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday
Wausau apartment fire scene on Jan. 11, 2022
Cause of Wausau apartment fire unknown; case now closed
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

American Meteor Society gets more than 100 reports of meteor
Michael Huddleston, 47
Father charged with fatally shooting 8-year-old daughter
Mushie pacifier recall
Pacifiers recalled over potential choking concern
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday