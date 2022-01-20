Thorp Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Thorp Police Department is asking for help locating 40-year-old Glen Fifer.

He has two outstanding warrants out of Chippewa County for bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, OWI, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

He also has a warrant out of Clark County for 1st degree child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault.

If you know the location of Glen Fifer, please contact the Thorp Police Department at 715-669-5523, or the Clark County Dispatch Center at 1-800-743-2420.

