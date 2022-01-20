News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Crews respond to fire at Weston mobile home park
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Wausau apartment fire scene on Jan. 11, 2022
Cause of Wausau apartment fire unknown; case now closed

Latest News

A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
Isolating versus quarantining when someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
Isolating versus quarantining when someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las...
New vehicles to be rated on how they make drivers stay alert