Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by potential adopters.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him.

Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up.

“He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “All of us at the Kentucky Humane Society love Hendrix so much and we just want him to have a great life with someone who will care about him as much as we do.”

Hendrix is a 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Shar Pei mix and weighs 57 pounds. He is house-trained and would do best in a home where he is the only pet, but he may get along well with a calm dog. He loves to give kisses, nap, go for walks, and is highly trainable.

“He has the biggest heart out there and so much love to give,” the shelter said.

If you are interested in adopting Hendrix or learning more information, visit the Kentucky Humane Society’s website here.

