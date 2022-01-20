News and First Alert Weather App
Pointers Fade Late in Home Loss to Stout

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team (3-9, 0-5) was outscored 17-3 in the final 4:59 of the game as visiting UW-Stout (12-5, 3-3) took Wednesday’s game by an 87-74 final.

Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) led all scorers with 22 points, a season-high for the senior. He added a team-best three steals, had two assists and a pair of boards.

Cliff McCray (Madison, Wis./West) was also in double figures with 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Jake Buchanan (Kimberly, Wis./Kimberly) and Zach Mootz (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) also scored in double digits with 11 and 10, respectively.

Buchanan and Peter Timmerman (Dubuque, Iowa/Wahlert Catholic) hit from behind the arc on consecutive possessions as UWSP used a 16-3 run to open a 20-9 advantage. Nelson had four late points and UWSP held a 36-34 lead at the break.

The Pointers hit five of their first six field goals, but couldn’t shake the Blue Devils early in the second half. Nelson scored four-straight, but Stout responded with a 15-0 run to put UWSP behind 63-52 in the middle of the half.McCray started a UWSP comeback with an and-one. Following a Mootz field goal, McCray drilled back-to-back three-pointers.

Brennan Timm (West Bend, Wis./West) tied the game at 66-66 and the teams traded one-possession lead until the final three minutes. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 17-3 run to close the game for their first win in Stevens Point since 2012.

The Pointers open the second half of conference play at UW-La Crosse on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

