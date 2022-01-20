Packers think “Frozen Tundra” will be advantage against 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have said “the colder, the better” when it comes to playoff games since last year, and Saturday night, it looks like they’ll get their wish. It will be cold at Lambeau for the game, colder than either home playoff game in Green Bay last year, and colder than anything San Francisco can prepare for.

When asked if there was anything the 49ers could do in practice to prepare for the weather, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a simple: “Nope.”

“I mean I think we’ll be alright,” Shanahan continued. “I don’t do well in cold, but I’ll be alright in a football game, and I think everyone else will be the same.”

“I’ve lived in it my whole life, so there’s just different ways,” said 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “I think people who have grown up in it and played in it for a long time, there’s ways to prepare for it.”

The 49ers can turn up the AC at practice as much as they want, but nothing truly prepares you for the frozen tundra like living it day in and day out.

“To be honest with you, sometimes you just don’t think about it because that’s our advantage playing here,” said Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith. “We’re so used to practicing in this weather, and then on gameday it’s going to be cold too. Sometimes it’s colder throughout the week than it is on gameday.”

“I think it’s definitely an advantage for us,” said Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “We play in it, it’s our environment, we’re here every day. It only strengthens us as a team.”

The pass rushers in particular are licking their chops.

Clark explained: “When that ground gets hard, and it’s cold out there, and it’s hard for offensive lineman to stick their feet in the ground and all that type of stuff and plant, they start to slide when you bull rush them.”

Garoppolo did grow up in the suburbs of Chicago and played his college ball at Eastern Illinois, but he’s dealing with a thumb injury and now a sprained shoulder. You have to wonder how much the colder temperatures will affect him, especially on his throwing hand.

