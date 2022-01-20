Packers preparing for 49ers’ versatile Samuel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - While San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel only had 52 total yards in their week 3 loss to the Packers, Green Bay is well-aware he is capable of much more.

The all-pro wideout has over 1,000 yards receiving this year and is featured heavily in the backfield as well. Samuel finished second on the team in rushing with big-play capability, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay will constantly be on the lookout as to where Samuel lines up.

“He’s a guy that we definitely have to know exactly where he’s at on every snap,” said LaFleur. “We have to communicate well and we got to make sure we do a great job of gang-tackling, of swarming.”

Samuel finished with 110 total yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ Wild Card win over Dallas.

“They can use him in multiple ways, even if they want to create a mismatch, they can use him back there to do whatever it takes to help their team be successful,” said Packers defensive end Preston Smith. “This guy’s a special talent. You don’t see guys able to play receiver at a high level and actually get back there and play running back at a high level.”

Even when San Francisco moves Samuel out of his traditional wide receiver spot to the backfield, there’s no drop in production.

“I think they’re a little bit more creative with him though just because of his skill set,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “He can catch and do all the things at receiver, but they put him in the backfield and he’s a running back.”

Wherever Samuel is on the field, the Packers also are preparing for his physicality.

“He’s a very, very physical runner that can break a lot of tackles and if you don’t have multiple hats at the football he’s going to present a lot of problems for you,” said LaFleur.

The Packers and 49ers face off in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs Saturday in Green Bay.

