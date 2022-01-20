News and First Alert Weather App
Packers announce sale of standing room only tickets for playoff game

A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have a limited amount of standing room only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The tickets go for $87 each plus fees. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Fans will stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s on the fourth level of the stadium’s south end.

Fans can use viewing platforms on either side of the sections. There is access to concession stands and bathrooms.

There’s a limit of four SRO tickets per household. Fans cannot resell them on NFL Ticket Exchange.

“With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday. Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold. As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever,” reads a statement from the team.

Kickoff for the Packers-49ers game is 7:15 p.m.

