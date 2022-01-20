Pacifiers recalled over potential choking concern

(WSAW) - A recall has been issued for nearly 333,000 Mushie FRIGG silicone pacifiers. Mushie & Co has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier.

The manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit. To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co. Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage.

Mushie & Co toll free at 877-687-4431 ET Monday through Friday or email at productsafety@mushie.com.

The FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.

The pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online atwww.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers.

