Menominee Tribe gets $270K grant for transit program

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribe is getting a $270,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The DOT announced more than $10 million total going to three dozen tribal governments across the country for the Tribal Transit Program. The Menominee Nation is the only one in Wisconsin getting a grant.

The Menominee plan to use the money to replace some old vehicles and repair others to help residents with transit.

The tribal transit money is separate from the funds allocated in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

