Krueger’s Big Game Spoiled Late by Blue Devils

MENOMONIE, Wis. - Freshman Courtney Krueger (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) pushed her career-high to 19 points, but homestanding UW-Stout (9-7, 4-2) came back for a 63-61 win over UW-Stevens Point (9-5, 2-3).

Kreuger led all scorers with 19 points, upping her career-best set on Saturday. She went 3-of-4 from three-point range and had seven made field goals.

Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) and Taylor Greenheck (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) were also in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively. Both had eight rebounds to lead UWSP.

Krueger opened the game with a field goal and Pfeifer hit a three-pointer as UWSP led, 5-0. The duo combined for UWSP’s first 12 points and a 12-4 advantage. Kelly McIntyre (Waukesha, Wis. /North) made a layup with 3:37 left in the first, but the Blue Devils closed to within 15-12 after one.

Krueger broke UWSP’s drought from the field nearly halfway through the second with an and-one as UWSP clung to the lead. Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) buried a three and had five late points as the Pointers held a 29-24 lead at the half.UWSP got another triple from Krueger and held off a charge by the Blue Devils in the third. Greenheck sunk a three midway through the third to spark an 8-0 run and the Pointers led, 48-39, heading to the fourth.

Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville) hit a jumper early in the fourth and Krueger hit again from behind the arc as UWSP led by 10 with 7:28 remaining. Stout went on a 13-2 run to gain the lead with 1:13 left. McIntyre nailed a three with 22 second left to tie the game at 61-61. But with seven seconds remaining, the Blue Devils took the lead for the final time.UWSP returns home to take on UW-La Crosse on Saturday (Jan. 22). Tip-off in Berg Gym is slated for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.