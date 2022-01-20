News and First Alert Weather App
Jury finds son guilty in parents’ dismemberment case

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW/ ASSOCIATED PRESS ) - A jury has found Chandler Halderson guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. He was also found guilty of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

WMTV-TV reports the jury deliberated for two hours before reaching the verdict.

According to prosecutors, Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting his parents missing on July 7. He told investigators that his parents never returned home to Dane County from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in Langlade County. Authorities found discrepancies in his story, including a claim that his parents had planned to attend a parade in White Lake when no parade had been scheduled.

Bart Chandler’s dismembered remains were found July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested, in rural Dane County. Six days later, investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains along the Wisconsin River on land state Department of Natural Resources land in Sauk County, according to the complaint.

A sentencing hearing will likely be held in March. He faces a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

