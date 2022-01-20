Weston home is total loss after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire investigators said an attempt to thaw frozen pipe caused a massive fire at a mobile home in Weston.

SAFER Deputy Fire Chief Joshua Finke said they responded to the report of a fire at Colonial Gardens just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival the first responding apparatus found smoke coming from under the mobile home as well as out of the eves of the structure. The initial fire was knocked down quickly, however, the fire did spread through the floor and roof of the structure which is determined to be a total loss.

Finke said a resident of the home was using a gas-powered heater when the structure began to burn.

