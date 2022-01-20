Free upholstery tech training class offered in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College has partnered with Marshfield Furniture to offer free, hands-on upholstery technician training.

Students will learn skills necessary to upholster furniture in a manufacturing setting, learn to read a customized order ticket and get hands-on instruction and experience in the making of arms, back and panels as well as installing hob nails and finishing.

Successful completion of the class will earn students a certificate of completion and a job interview with Marshfield Furniture.

“Upholstery technicians enjoy taking pride in their work and being part of a team that creates beautiful hand-crafted furniture,” said Kelly Taylor, president and CEO of Marshfield Furniture. “We look forward to providing this training for interested participants who possess a willingness to learn a new trade, have a positive attitude and enjoy working with their hands to build quality products.”

“In the current workforce climate, employers need to try different recruitment strategies, “said Mid-State Director of Workforce & Professional Development Craig Bernstein. “Mid-State is proud to partner with Marshfield Furniture on this unique training that will allow applicants to learn the fundamentals of the furniture upholstery trade with the potential to be employed using those skills immediately afterward.”

For more information or to register, please email workforcesolutions@mstc.edu or call 715.442.5364.

Classes start Monday, January 24. They will be held Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for two weeks. The class will be taught on-site at Marshfield Furniture, at no cost to the participants.

