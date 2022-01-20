First Alert Weather: Continued cold with risks of light snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common for the remainder of the day in North Central Wisconsin with afternoon temps topping out in the single digits above zero. Wind chill values for the afternoon into the early evening will range from -5° to 5°.

A moonlit sky and frigid tonight. Lows sliding back into the low to mid -10s. Winds are expected to be relatively light tonight, however, if the wind does make it to 5 mph, wind chill values could drop to around -20°. A First Alert Weather Day will not be extended into tonight, but it will still be rather cold, so bundle up tonight into the start of the day on Friday.

Sunshine is back on Friday with a less cold afternoon. Highs rebound into the low to mid 10s. The next light snow producer will be a cold front driving through the region Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snowfall of 1-2″ is possible, which will lead to slippery and snow-covered roads overnight into the early part of Saturday. Otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the mid 10s.

Chilly Saturday night for the Packers game at Lambeau Field with temps in the 10s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Another clipper system will track by SW Wisconsin Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Locations to the southwest of Wausau could have snow showers overnight into early Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation possible. For much of the rest of the area, clouds Sunday morning give way to some sunshine as the day goes along. Cold with highs in the upper single digits. The next wave of low pressure will bring a better risk of accumulating snow to the area Sunday night into the day on Monday. A few inches of snowfall are anticipated. The morning commute on Monday will likely be affected with snow-covered and slick roads. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for Monday.

Following this snow producer, a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday and cold with lows in the single digits below zero, highs in the mid-single digits above zero. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with lows in the teens below zero, highs in the mid to upper single digits. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with snow showers possible. High in the mid 10s.

