DATCP AND DFI offer student loan help webinars

College students studying on a campus(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are teaming up to present two webinars designed to help student loan borrowers prepare for the return of payments in May.

Thursday’s webinar will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and Friday’s will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The webinars will focus on what to expect when payments return, how to lower your payments using an income-based payment method or even get student loan forgiveness, and how to avoid scams by fake debt relief companies.

The DFI says it’s important to start thinking about it early because people probably adjusted their budgets since payments were suspended because of COVID-19.

“My number one advice right now would be to actually start putting a little bit of money aside, because you have a couple of months before you actually have to start repaying them, and that way you can start building a nest egg for when that first bill comes in May,”said Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions College Affordability Specialist Cheryl Rapp.

The webinars will be held in a Zoom-type format and attendees will be able to ask questions of the experts that affect their personal situations.

To register for one of the time slots, click here.

