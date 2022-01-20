Businesses excited for economic boost from playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big boost in business is expected to come from Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field.

“A typical home game is about $15 million. And a lot of times, we see playoff games push a little beyond that,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO for Discover Green Bay.

Toll explained the money funnels into gas stations, grocery stores, and retail. Hotels and restaurants get a big part of the revenue.

“It’s a bonus game. It’s like getting a bonus at work,” said Kelly Hewitt, a Sports Bar Manager for Stadium View Bar and Grill. “It’s a bonus to our whole community.”

Stadium View is ready for a packed house this weekend, inside as well as outside.

“We have our beer garden bar. We have our roof top bar, banquet halls, plus we have our parking lot. We’ll have bars outside,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt expects anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people to make their way to Stadium View this weekend. A lot of them are visitors booking up hotels like the Residence Inn Marriott Green Bay Downtown.

“We’ve been sold out for this weekend and next weekend for probably about a month and a half,” said Christine Zigler, the hotel’s general manager. “We have some loyal Packers fans all over the U.S., so once that schedule comes out, they’re booking well in advance.”

Zigler said most rooms were prepaid at about four times the typical nightly rate.

“At this point, we’re just happy with everything we can get,” said Zigler.

