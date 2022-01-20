Ben Loomis named to 2022 Nordic Combined Olympic team

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis will be heading to his second Olympic games next month, as Wednesday he was officially nominated to the team by U.S.A Nordic Sport for the Nordic Combined team.

In 2018, Loomis was part of U.S. Olympic team in PyeongChang. He finished 40th in the large hill/10km event, 41st in the normal hill/10km, and helped the U.S. team to a 10th place finish in the team large hill/4x5km event.

On January 8th in Italy, Loomis finished 12th at the Nordic Combined World Cup event there.

Loomis had the 6th best score in the ski jumping portion of the event, scoring 132.4 points with a jump of 103 meters.

In the Nordic ski race, Loomis finished in 26:16.9 to claim the 12th spot overall. He was the top finishing American, ahead of Jared Schumate in 25th and Taylor Fletcher in 30th.

With the World Cup points he has accumulated this season, Loomis had earned on of the five spots on the Nordic Combined team that will be heading to the Olympics in Beijing this February.

Loomis is a member of the Flying Eagles Ski Club in Eau Claire. He got his start competing in events at Mt. Washington and Silver Mine Hill before moving to Park City, Utah at age 15 to compete internationally for Team USA.

Loomis took silver in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games and was named the 2016 USSA Nordic Combined Athlete of the Year.

