Aspirus says covid testing up 62% from last winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from Aspirus Health say the latest surge and demand for COVID-19 testing, combined with increased levels of other seasonal illnesses such as influenza, is significantly impacting outpatient settings such as family health clinics and emergency departments.

Omicron has taken over as the dominant variant and it’s fueling increased volumes in the emergency department and outpatient settings.

“We have been seeing very high volumes of patients that have been coming to us for either COVID testing or treatment of COVID-related symptoms,” said Andrea Allard, Aspirus vice president of operations for Aspirus Medical Group. “We saw a significant spike right around the week of Christmas and we’ve really maintained those high volumes.”

The number of COVID-19 tests administered since Jan. 1 has at least doubled across all clinics in the Aspirus Health system compared to the last two weeks in December.

Aspirus also saw a 62% increase in COVID-19 tests administered between December 1, 2021 – January 16, 2022, compared to the same period the previous year.

“This is causing us to dedicate more resources to COVID-19,” Allard said. “At the same time, we’re facing the same staffing challenges as everyone else. So, we continue to need to do more with less.”

Patients can help alleviate the stress on outpatient clinics and emergency departments by utilizing the MyAspirus app to access test results, schedule E-Visits and manage appointments.

