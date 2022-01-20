News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

American Meteor Society gets more than 100 reports of meteor

Geminid meteor shower to light up sky in December: Here’s when to watch
(tcw-wxix)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you see a meteor in the sky early Thursday morning?

The American Meteor Society reported 117 sightings of a fireball in the sky around 6:47 a.m. Below is a map showing the sightings across the Midwest.

CLICK HERE to view the report. Locally, a person reported seeing it in Kronenwetter.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, they are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Graap, 27
Bond set at $25K for suspect in deadly gun incident
Crews responded to fire at Colonial Gardens in Schofield
Crews respond to fire at Schofield mobile home park
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday
Wausau apartment fire scene on Jan. 11, 2022
Cause of Wausau apartment fire unknown; case now closed
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

Unemployment insurance 2021 tax statements now available online
Michael Huddleston, 47
Father charged with fatally shooting 8-year-old daughter
Mushie pacifier recall
Pacifiers recalled over potential choking concern
Daytime wind chills will see some improvements.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously cold wind chills for the first half of Thursday