American Meteor Society gets more than 100 reports of meteor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you see a meteor in the sky early Thursday morning?

The American Meteor Society reported 117 sightings of a fireball in the sky around 6:47 a.m. Below is a map showing the sightings across the Midwest.

CLICK HERE to view the report. Locally, a person reported seeing it in Kronenwetter.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, they are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.