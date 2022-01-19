News and First Alert Weather App
Xiong named WUCMAA executive director

Mang Xiong
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association Board of Directors has named Mang Xiong as executive director.

“Mang Xiong has been a leader and has demonstrated compassion, commitment, and dedication to the Hmong American Community throughout the Midwest,” said Yee Leng Xiong, WUCMAA Board President.

Mang is a co-founder and advisor to the Central Wisconsin Hmong

Professionals group. She has been instrumental with the H2N project in Central Wisconsin and has also worked for the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

WUCMAA’s vision is to be a strong, unified driver for community development in underserved populations such as the Hmong and other Southeast Asians

