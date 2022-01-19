Wausau West hockey back in win column with victory over Marshfield

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After falling in the title game of their Warrior Hockey Showcase this weekend, the Wausau West hockey team bounced back Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Marshfield.

Thomas Gerum netted a goal in the second period to break a 1-1 tie. The Warriors have now won four of their last five. Marshfield has now lost three straight.

The two conference foes will meet again in Marshfield on Feb. 3.

