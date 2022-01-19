News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau West hockey back in win column with victory over Marshfield

By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After falling in the title game of their Warrior Hockey Showcase this weekend, the Wausau West hockey team bounced back Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Marshfield.

Thomas Gerum netted a goal in the second period to break a 1-1 tie. The Warriors have now won four of their last five. Marshfield has now lost three straight.

The two conference foes will meet again in Marshfield on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night until Noon Thursday. Wind...
First Alert Weather Day: Late Wednesday into Thursday as brutal wind chills return to North-Central Wisconsin
Family seeks missing necklace
Family finds necklace believed to have been lost at hockey tournament
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin hospitalized at 10x higher rate, died at 14x higher rate in December

Latest News

Marshfield Vs Wausau West 1/18/2022
Marshfield Vs Wausau West 1/18/2022
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers look to use lessons from week 3 win to start fast, beat 49ers again
Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play during an NFL football...
Packers ready for a matchup with a familiar opponent
Pierson Potrykus wrestles at a Wittenberg-Birnamwood practice.
Hello, My Name Is: Pierson Potrykus